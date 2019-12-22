NavCoin Hits One Day Volume of $88,464.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $88,464.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, cfinex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009045 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,951,747 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.