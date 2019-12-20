NavCoin (NAV) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $470,926.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, cfinex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005445 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011629 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,940,907 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.