Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Up 10.5%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.01, 383,082 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 100,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.15). The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

