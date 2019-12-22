Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NAV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.61.

NYSE:NAV opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $144,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

