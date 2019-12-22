NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NCC stock opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.65. The firm has a market cap of $621.00 million and a PE ratio of 46.56.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

