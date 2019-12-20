Nebula AI (NBAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $623,522.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

NBAI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,874,807,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.