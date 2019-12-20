Nebulas Trading Down 8.2% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $2.54 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005322 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, BCEX and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,800,493 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.