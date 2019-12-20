Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.68. 71,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,104. The firm has a market cap of $867.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Smart Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smart Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

