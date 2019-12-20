Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

ON stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,548 shares of company stock worth $1,899,235. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks