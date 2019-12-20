NEM Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. NEM has a market capitalization of $296.49 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, COSS, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Crex24, Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Zaif, Exrates, Coinbe, Koineks, Bitbns, Indodax, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Kryptono, Kuna, Liquid, Poloniex, Bithumb, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.