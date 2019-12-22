Neon Therapeutics’ (NTGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Neon Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $361,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

