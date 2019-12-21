Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 6% Higher

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.72, 108,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 160,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Net Element Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

See Also: Balance Sheet