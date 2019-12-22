NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.43

News coverage about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NetEase earned a coverage optimism score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected NetEase’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $305.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40. NetEase has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $325.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $4.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

