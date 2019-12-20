Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.86.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,699,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its 200-day moving average is $311.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

