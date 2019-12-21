Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $415.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $336.90 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.69 and its 200-day moving average is $311.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,949 shares of company stock worth $39,615,261. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,275,354,000 after buying an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6,194.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

