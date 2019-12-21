Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $402.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.86.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $336.90 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.32. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 137,949 shares of company stock worth $39,615,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 396.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

