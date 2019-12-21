Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NURO opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Neurometrix has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

