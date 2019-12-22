Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price

Press coverage about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $45.19 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

