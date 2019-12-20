Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

