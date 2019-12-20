New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

