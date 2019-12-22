Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.40 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.49.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of -0.06. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

