NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. 639,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,862. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $446.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.22.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

