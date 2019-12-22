Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.10 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.01187613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.