NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Achieves $906,576.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and YoBit. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $906,576.00 and $47.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00571136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.