NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 152,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 447% from the average session volume of 27,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and a PE ratio of 170.00.

About NexgenRx (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

