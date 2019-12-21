NEXT (NET) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $327,576.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00557075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000516 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.