NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $37,777,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

