NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,937,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the previous session’s volume of 262,496 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $55.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,611,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $37,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

