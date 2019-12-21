Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Nextdecade stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.17. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdecade by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

