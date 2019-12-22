NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

