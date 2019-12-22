Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 9.1%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 251,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 415,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

