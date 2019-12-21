Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.30.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Nike by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,471 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Nike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.96. 17,641,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,871. Nike has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

