Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.02.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

