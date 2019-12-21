Nike (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.02.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

