Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

