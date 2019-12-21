NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Cut to Hold at Nomura

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NINOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

