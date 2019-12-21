Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $95,059.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01788440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.02613292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,026,135,671 coins and its circulating supply is 5,117,885,671 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.