NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $49,608.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.01785426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.02619490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00558787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00635836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057402 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014037 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.