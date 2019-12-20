Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Raised to $37.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE NBL opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

