NOIA Network Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $521,929.00 and approximately $36,710.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.06848571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,228,338 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.