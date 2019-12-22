NoLimitCoin Hits Market Cap of $255,898.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $255,898.00 and $1,378.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,445,317 coins and its circulating supply is 507,445,317 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.