Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $765.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 66.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $772,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

