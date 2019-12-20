Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.29 and last traded at C$34.67, approximately 168,340 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 321,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.91.

OSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.60.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 1.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is -192.74%.

Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

