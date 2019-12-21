Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells $3,185,849.45 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nordstrom stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,535,000 after buying an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio