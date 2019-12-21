Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $205.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

