Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 131048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

