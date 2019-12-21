Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

