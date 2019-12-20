Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.74

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $11.83. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 5,615 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Float