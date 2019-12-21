Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:NOG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 23,058,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

