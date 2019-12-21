Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

